A hot Friday. Small rain chance returning this Father’s Day weekend. -Kristin

Happy Friday!

It’s the last day of spring, but we are looking at a hot afternoon! Sunshine will continue today with high clouds building in from the west. After a comfortable start in the 50’s and 60’s, we will see a big warm-up by afternoon in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

A weak system will impact the area starting tonight into Saturday. Look for more clouds with a few rain showers possible on Saturday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the low to mid 80’s. And just in time for Father’s Day, sunshine will return with highs in the upper 80’s.

And we can’t forget about summer arriving Saturday at 2:44PM in the afternoon!

Next week, it will feel a lot like summer with plenty of sunshine! Temperatures each afternoon will heat up quickly. Close to 90 degrees Monday with mid 90’s Tuesday and Wednesday.