A hot Monday is ahead, with triple digits coming back later this week – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Monday!

Hope you had a great weekend. After a very hot weekend, more heat is on the way this week.

Our temps will be in the mid to upper 90’s through Wednesday, with over or near triple digits Thursday into the weekend.

Haze will be present with smoke continuing to be a factor, though our air quality index is sticking in the Good zone today.

More clouds will be in the Blue Mountain region overnight, with a chance of quick showers rolling through the morning.

Have a great day, and stay cool!

-Jason

