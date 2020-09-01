A hot start to September with 90’s returning -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

It will be a hot start to September with temperatures climbing above average. After a cool start in the 50’s and 60’s, look for highs in the low 90’s by afternoon.

Each day will be a bit warmer with upper 90’s Wednesday and then near 100 degrees on Friday. Look for a quiet week with plenty of sunshine each day. It will be a bit breezy on Wednesday with gusts up to 25 MPH. Over the weekend, look for more sunshine. Upper 90’s Saturday with low to mid 90’s Sunday.