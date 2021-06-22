A hot Tuesday is on the way, with 100 degree plus temps on the way! – Jason

Triple digits are on the way

Good Monday evening!

After a hot day today, even more heat is on the way. All this week will be in the mid to upper 90’s to lower 100’s. This weekend, the heat will spike between 105 and 110 degrees!

Winds will be around 10-15mph for the week ahead.

The only thing to interupt the abundant sunshine will be a chance of scattered thunderstorms through the Blue Mountain area Tuesday afternoon.

Make sure to plan to stay cool this weekend especially!

-Jason

