A hot Tuesday, late day storm possible Wednesday -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

It’s a beautiful start to the day with more sunshine and temperatures starting off in the 50’s and 60’s. Heating up quickly today with highs in the upper 90’s for some spots. Normal highs for this time of the year is typically in the low 90’s.

Wednesday, the majority of the day will be sunny and dry. Afternoon highs will be back into the upper 90’s, close to 100 degrees! A shower or thunderstorm will be possible after 5 or 6PM on Wednesday from the Tri-Cities and east into the foothills of the Blues. Turning breezy on Thursday with wind gusts at times up to 25 MPH. With the winds increasing, our fire danger will increase around the area – outdoor burning is not recommended. It will be a much cooler day on Thursday with highs back in the 80’s.