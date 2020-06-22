Get ready for a hot week ahead with plenty of 90’s! -Kristin

Happy Monday!

Get ready for a hot week ahead with a ridge of high pressure building into the area. Back to plenty of sunshine today with temperatures jumping from the 50’s this morning into the low 90’s by afternoon.

The heat continues to build on Tuesday with highs close to 100 degrees! A weak disturbance will move through the PNW on Wednesday with a few more clouds locally and slightly cooler temperatures in the low 90’s. Look for highs in the low 90’s again Thursday before jumping back into the upper 90’s Friday. More sunshine this weekend, but a little cooler. Back into the low 80’s on Sunday.