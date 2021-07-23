A hot weekend ahead with triple digits returning! -Kristin

Happy Friday!

After a pleasant Thursday, temperatures will be back on the rise for the weekend! It’s a comfortable start out the door with temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s. We will heat up quickly with low 80’s by noon and then climbing into the low 90’s this afternoon.

More sunshine is ahead this weekend with temperatures heating up into the upper 90’s Saturday and up to 101 on Sunday. Most wildfire smoke will stay north and east of the area. If you are heading to Spokane for the weekend, it will be hazy with poor air quality at times.