A kitten that looks like Baby Yoda was rescued from a California wildfire

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

CNN – The Force must have been with a kitten rescued in a Northern California wildfire as the feline bears a striking resemblance to Baby Yoda.

Firefighters found the kitten, estimated to be about 2 to 3 weeks old, in the middle of the road while battling the North Complex Fire in Northern California on September 20.

The kitten was covered in smoke and ash when she was taken to the Cal Oak Animal Shelter and examined by a veterinarian, North Valley Animal Disaster Group said on Facebook.

The group has been flooded with requests from people interested in adopting her. Baby Yoda is currently in the care of a medical foster care provider, who is showering her with love and attention until she is ready to be adopted.

The rescue group waits at least a month for displaced victims of fires to claim rescued pets before offering them for adoption. Animals displaced or lost during the North Complex Fire are listed on the Pet Harbor website

