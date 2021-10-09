A little of everything coming for your weekend with rain likely late Saturday into Sunday – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Happy weekend!

For your weekend, highs will be in the mid to lower 60’s Saturday and Sunday. Showers will start to pop up in the Yakima Valley late Saturday. The system will move into the Mid-Columbia with showers early on Sunday.

Saturday will see sunshine early with building clouds as the day goes on. Sunday will see clearing after the early showers, with possible scattered showers that evening. Winds will pick up Sunday from 10 to 20 mph.

Cooler temps on the way next week with highs mostly in the mid to upper 50’s.

Have a great weekend!

-Jason

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.