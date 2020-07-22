A little relief from the heat, turning breezy Wednesday -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

After hitting 106 degrees Tuesday, we will see a little relief in the heat over the next few days. Back to sunshine around most of the area today with highs in the mid to upper 90s. With a weak system moving through the PNW, a few thunderstorms will be possible in the Blues later today. This system will increase our winds with gusts at times up to 25 MPH. The breezy winds will stick around tonight into Thursday.

Temperatures will drop even more Thursday and Friday into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. The weekend starts off in the upper 80’s Saturday before heating up into the upper 90’s Sunday. The triple digit heat returns early next week.