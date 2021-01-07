A little sunshine Thursday, more wet weather Friday -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

The wet weather has moved out with patchy fog developing for the morning commute. A dry day is ahead, so you can leave your umbrella at home. We will see a little sunshine returning today with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Our next rain chance will move in early Friday morning with rain showers and heavy downpours at times for the commute to work. And there is a chance of a wintry mix for the Yakima and Kittitas Valley. Turning drier by lunchtime into the afternoon with highs in the low 40’s.

The weekend will feature a lot of dry time with temperatures near average in the upper 30’s, close to 40 degrees. Look for more sunshine on Saturday with clouds and a slight chance for a morning shower on Sunday.