A look at local ballot returns 6 days before Election Day

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Less than a week from Election Day, most local Washington counties have surpassed the 50% mark for ballot returns:

Statewide, ballots have been received from more than half of Washington’s 4,868,441 (and rising) voters, according to the Office of the Secretary of State.

In Washington, as of Oct. 28 — six days before Election Day — 2,759,806 ballots have been received, or 56.7% of total ballots.

By comparison, on Nov. 2, 2016 — six days before Election Day — 1,379,879 ballots had been received, or 32.3% of total ballots.

If you’re a Washington voter, you have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3 to turn in your ballot at a drop box. If you decide to mail your ballot, it must be postmarked by Election Day. You can also register to vote and vote in person on Election Day at a voting center.

In Oregon, as of Oct. 28, 1,541,944 ballots have been received, or 52.3% of total ballots.

By comparison, on Nov. 2, 2016, 959,705 ballots had been received, or 37.6% of total ballots.

If you’re an Oregon voter, you have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3 to turn in your ballot at a drop box. Yesterday was the last day ballots could be safely mailed. Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day; mailing now cannot guarantee it will arrive in time.

Umatilla County drop boxes:

Pendleton Courthouse – 216 SE 4th. St.

Athena City Hall – 302 E Currant St.

Echo City Hall – 20 S. Bonanza St. Echo

Hermiston City Hall – 180 NE 2nd St.

Milton-Freewater City Hall – 722 S Main St.

Nixy’Aawii Governance Center – 46411 Ti’Mine Way, Pendleton

Pilot Rock City Hall – 144 N Alder Pl.

Stanfield City Hall – 106 S. Main St.

Umatilla City Hall – 700 6th St.

Morrow County drop boxes:

Boardman – 101 NW Boardman Ave.

Irrigon – 205 NE 3rd St.

Ione – Spring St. in front of the turn to 3rd St.

Lexington – 365 West Hwy 74

Heppner – Bartholomew Building parking lot

Due to the nature of mail-in voting and the large amount of ballots arriving at once, results on Election Night may not be indicative of the final outcome. Numbers will fluctuate in the days after Nov. 3. Results posted next Tuesday night or Wednesday morning will be initial results and will change as ballots are counted.

Though news media will project winners and candidates may declare victory or concede, these announcements are based on statistics and historical data. Final certified results will be available 30 days after the General Election in both Washington and Oregon.