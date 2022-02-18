A lovely Friday is ahead, but the return of Winter temperatures is on deck next week – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Thursday evening.

More clouds today with winds between 10 and 20mph early. Heading into the evening things have cleared up with light winds.

Friday should be wonderful with plenty of sunshine and warm temps to start a holiday weekend.

More clouds and winds expected on Saturday, but warm temps will continue through Sunday.

The return of winter temperatures comes next week, when our highs will be around the freezing mark on Tuesday.

Enjoy your evening!

-Jason

