‘A man of values:’ WA congressional candidate mourns former WSP trooper who resigned over vaccine mandate

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Robert LaMay, the former Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper who went viral after famously telling Governor Inslee to “kiss his ***” during his final sign-off last fall, has died.

LaMay worked for the patrol for over two decades, holding several different specialty positions during his tenure including Armorer, Certified Reconstructionist, and Drug Recognition Expert, according to the state patrol.

WSP Chief John R. Batiste released the following statement upon hearing about LaMay’s passing:

“I am deeply saddened over the news that our former friend and colleague Trooper Robert LaMay has passed away. This agency’s prayers and remembrances are with his family and loved ones. Rob served honorably for over two decades and we were disappointed to see him leave the agency this past October. His service to this state and agency will be long remembered and appreciated. Let us now remember our old friend, support his family and loved ones, give thanks for his service, and resolve to meet the challenges ahead with continuing duty, dignity and respect.”

Jerrod Sessler, a state congressional candidate for the 4th District, called LaMay his “brother from another mother.”

“We just loved each other,” Sessler said. “We just hit it off.”

Sessler added that the news of his friend’s passing was “devastating.”

“I’ve been in contact with him almost every day for months here,” Sessler said. “I was concerned because of the circumstances for sure but not in my wildest dreams did I think it would end up like this.”

The two had become friends in October after LaMay resigned.

“He’s just such a great man of integrity, just such a great guy. Totally loved Jesus. He was a very strong American patriot. An incredible family man,” Sessler said. “Just a man of values. He’s one of those people that you want to be around because he makes you want to be a better person.”

They had started to work together on an initiative to prevent human trafficking as that topic was one of Rob’s “platforms of passion.”

“We were making plans to actually execute some things, to actually do some things to help people get out of human trafficking situations,” Sessler said. “It was exciting because he was very knowledgeable in terms of law and what we can do and what we can’t do.”

Even though those plans are now on hold, Sessler said he plans to honor his friend’s memory.

“I’ll forever be grateful for the opportunity that I had and I will forever miss the opportunities that we didn’t get,” Sessler said.

LaMay’s cause of death is still unconfirmed.

A GoFundMe that was originally created for LaMay’s family after he resigned has currently raised over $6,500 dollars.

