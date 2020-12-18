A mild, but soggy weekend ahead -Kristin

Happy Friday!

Keep your umbrella near-by today and into the weekend! Starting off this morning with a sprinkle or a light rain shower through 11AM. Turning partly sunny this afternoon, but staying breezy with wind gusts at times today up to 25 MPH. Another rain chance will move in after 6PM this evening through 11PM tonight.

Saturday will start off dry with steady rain moving in after lunchtime. It will be a soggy and breezy with highs in the low 50’s. On and off rain chances will continue on Sunday with highs 15 to even 20 degrees above normal – upper 50’s!

The first day of winter arrives on Monday with more rain showers possible. And staying mild in the upper 50’s. Back to sunshine and turning colder Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for highs in the upper 40’s Tuesday and upper 30’s to near 40 Wednesday.

Christmas Eve will feature more sunshine with chilly temperatures in the upper 30’s. Watching a system for Christmas Day that might give us a snow chance! There is still uncertainty, but right now, the 2nd half of Christmas we could see a wintry mix/chance for snow. We will keep you posted!