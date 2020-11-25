A morning shower, a bit breezy Wednesday -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

Active weather continues to impact the Pacific Northwest today. Locally, we could see a few rain showers move through this morning mainly in the Columbia basin into the foothills of the Blues. Parts of the Yakima and Kittitas Valley waking up to freezing fog – watch out for icy spots. It will also be a bit breezy today with gusts at times up to 25 MPH. Look for afternoon highs in the upper 40’s to near 50 degrees.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues today for the Cascades, eastern slopes and northern Blues. Additional snowfall amounts possible. The snow will be settling down in the Cascades and eastern slopes later this afternoon into the evening. The advisory is in place for the nothern Blues until 4AM Thursday.

After patchy freezing fog overnight into early Thursday morning, we will see sunshine returning for Thanksgiving. With a light wind, it will be a pleasant day with highs in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. More quiet weather ahead Friday and into the upcoming weekend.