A Moses Lake man is behind bars after a standoff with law enforcement

by Amanda Mason

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) posted on their Facebook page that a 53-year-old Moses Lake man is behind bars after police said he assaulted a woman, fled from police, and barricaded himself inside a Moses Lake home.

On Thursday, March 24th, Deputies responded to reports of an assault around noon at the 5000 block of Highland Road Northeast. When deputies arrived, they said the suspect’s vehicle was driving away from the scene, and deputies tried to pull over the suspect, but he refused to stop.

Deputies identified the man involved as Robbie Marcher of Moses Lake and reported that Marcher had a history of violence.

“Marcher drove to his home in the 9000 block of Road H.1-Northeast, ran inside, and refused to come out,” according to GCSO. Deputies called the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team (TRT), who surrounded the home and deployed negotiators to try and reason with Marcher.

“Marcher refused and instead made continuous threats toward officers. Once negotiations had failed, TRT detonated flash-bang concussion devices to coax Marcher to come out. When Marcher refused to exit, TRT introduced tear gas into the home. Marcher was forced out by the gas and taken into custody,” reported the Grant County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

Marcher is booked into the Grant County Jail and facing charges of second-degree assault (domestic violence) and making threats to kill law enforcement.

Deputies reported the woman who called 911 was safe, and her injuries were non-life-threatening.

“If you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. In Grant and Adams counties, call New Hope at 888-560-6027. You can also access their services by contacting law enforcement.” – GCSO

