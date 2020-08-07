A much cooler Friday in the low 80’s! -Kristin

Happy Friday!

You might need a light jacket out the door this morning with temperatures down into the 40’s and 50’s. Today we can expect plenty of sunshine and lighter winds. Afternoon highs will be about 10 degrees below average in the low 80’s.

Clouds will drift into the area overnight, but no rain is expected. Back to lots of sun this upcoming weekend. Winds will pick-up a bit for the Yakima and Kittitas Valley by Saturday afternoon into the evening. Look for highs both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 80’s.

A hot start to next week with highs in the upper 90’s Monday. And then temperatures start to fall back into the low 90’s Tuesday and upper 80’s by Wednesday.