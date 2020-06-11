A muggy Thursday with a thunderstorm chance -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

Getting ready for another muggy and hot day ahead! Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the mid to upper 80’s. More clouds have worked into the area with spotty rain showers to start the day. Sunshine and clouds expected this afternoon with a small storm chance. Within any thunderstorm, heavy downpours and gusty winds expected.

There is a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday. Look for a dry start in the morning with storms developing by afternoon and evening. Our highest chance for storms will be focused from the Tri-Cities and areas east into the foothills of the Blues. We will see afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

A few rain showers will stick around on Saturday with cooler temperatures in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. It will also be a breezy day with winds 20 to 25 MPH. Drier with a lot more sunshine returning on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.