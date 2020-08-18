A muggy Tuesday with more storms possible -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

What a light show across the night sky in the Tri-Cities yesterday! Back to drier weather out the door, but it is muggy start. We have one more day with the Excessive Heat Warning in place with highs up to 103 degrees. The best chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible from the Tri-Cities into the foothills of the Blues. A few storms might be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds, lightning and heavy rainfall.

Wednesday look for lots of sunshine to return with highs a little cooler back into the upper 90’s. Thursday, a weak disturbance will create a few light rain showers early in the day. Back to plenty of sunshine by afternoon with highs in the low 90’s.

Get ready for a nice weekend ahead with more sunshine! Temperatures will be around average in the low 90’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.