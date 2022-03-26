‘A new chapter’: Yakima scaling back on COVID-19 resources as cases decline

Health officials closing drive-thru testing site, COVID Assessment and Treatment Clinic

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County was reporting more than a thousand new COVID-19 cases every day during the peak of the Omicron surge; with that number now down to less than 30 new cases a day, health officials have decided it’s time to start scaling back.

“We’re really just turning the page to a new chapter,” said Dr. Tanny Davenport, physician executive of medical group operations at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.

Yakima Valley Memorial’s COVID Assessment and Treatment Clinic closed effective immediately

Davenport said after weeks of seeing patient numbers in the single digits — and sometimes no patients at all — they’ve decided to close their COVID Assessment and Treatment Clinic at Creekside Loop, effective immediately.

“The CAAT clinic was one of the first clinics in Yakima County to offer monoclonal antibody treatment,” YVM officials said in a news release. “When the predominant variant changed from Delta to Omicron, the clinic quickly pivoted to the oral treatment — Paxlovid.”

Davenport said patients will still be able to access the same treatment options, but will need to go to Pacific Crest Family Medicine Clinic at 311 S. 72nd Ave. instead.

According to Davenport, there are no plans at this time for what they may do with the now-empty clinic. He said they’re looking forward to seeing less COVID-19 in the healthcare field and putting more focus on treating other illnesses and conditions.

“We still have COVID in the community and that’s not going to change, but it’s going to be very, very small and not really dominate or overwhelm us like it has previously,” Davenport said. “I’m cautiously optimistic that for at least the next three to four months, we will have this lull; my hope is that it’s enduring.”

Yakima Health District to close drive-thru COVID testing site at State Fair Park after March 29

The Yakima Health District is also scaling back COVID-related services as fewer people seek them out. After March 29, the community will no longer have access to the long-standing, drive-thru testing site at the fairgrounds.

“Throughout our county, our cases and hospitalizations have decreased and we have continued to experience low activity,” YHD communications specialist Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez said. “That’s why the decision was made to close the site at State Fair Park.”

Badillo-Sanchez said people can still receive free COVID-19 testing at the other two community-based testing sites, which remain open.

The Yakima Valley College testing site at 810 S. 4th Ave. — which is a partnership between the University of Washington and Yakima Valley Memorial — is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

The Sunnyside Community Center testing site at 1521 S. 1st St. is run by the health district and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; on Tuesday, the site is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Additional information on local COVID-19 testing sites can be found here.

At-home rapid COVID-19 test kits still available at no cost through state, federal programs

Badillo-Sanchez recommends community members take advantage of state and federal programs to provide households with free, at-home rapid COVID tests while they can.

“You never know when you might need a COVID-19 test,” Badillo-Sanchez said. “Sometimes we may be experiencing some symptoms and we don’t know if it’s just a cold or the flu, but the only way to know it’s not COVID-19 is to get tested.”

Every household in the U.S. can receive rapid COVID-19 tests from the federal government by filling out an online order form at COVIDtests.gov or by calling 1-800-232-0233. At this time, households can only apply for and receive one allotment.

However, people can order additional tests through the Washington State Department of Health’s Say Yes! COVID Test program at SayYesCovidHomeTest.org or by calling 1-800-525-0127 to order them through the phone.

State residents are currently able to order the at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits twice a month per household through the state program.

“It’s a great resource for individuals to have and we definitely encourage people to continue getting tested if you do experience COVID-19 symptoms or were exposed to someone with COVID-19,” Badillo-Sanchez said.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Yakima Training Center seeks community input after chemicals found in nearby wells

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.