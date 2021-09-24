A new season brings a cool-down for next week. First, enjoy more sunshine/heat for the weekend! -Briana

It’s a chilly start to the morning. Temperatures are running about 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday morning across the Kittitas Valley. Wind chills in the 30s and 40s to start Friday. Make sure you have a light jacket to start the day.

High temperatures will be warmer than yesterday for your Friday and Saturday. Highs in the low 80s today, mid 80s by Saturday. Plenty of sunshine throughout the weekend. Look for some smoke, with moderate to unhealthy air quality Friday in the Yakima Valley. Rain chances and cooler weather return to start off next week.