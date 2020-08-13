A hazy Thursday, triple digit heat returns this weekend -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

A little smoke and haze in the air to start off your day from a wildfire burning near Hood River/the Dalles. Air quality has been reduced to the moderate level for areas, especially in northern Oregon. After a cool start in the 40’s and 50’s, we will see highs climb into the low to mid 80’s. And sunshine will return today!

Temperatures will be on the rise heading into the weekend. Look for highs near 90 Friday, upper 90’s Saturday and then up to 104 degrees Sunday. The triple digit heat continues early next week. Monday will be the hottest day of next week with afternoon highs up to 105 degrees. Also, keeping an eye on a thunderstorm chance that could develop late Sunday into Sunday night.