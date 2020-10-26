A nice warm-up ahead this week! -Kristin

Happy Monday!

It’s a bitterly cold start out the door with temperatures in the teens and 20’s! After some morning clouds, sunshine will gradually return this afternoon. There are even a few snow flurries flying around the Yakima and Kittitas Valley this morning. Look for highs today in the low 40’s.

Get ready for another cold night with lows dropping into the teens and low 20’s. A ridge of high pressure will keeps things quiet and dry the majority of the week. And we will finally see a nice warm-up with temperatures rising to near average. Highs will climb into the low 50’s Wednesday, upper 50’s Thursday and low 60’s Friday. An inversion will setup mid-week with patchy fog possible Thursday and Friday mornings.