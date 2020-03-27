A person in their 30s has died from coronavirus in Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima Health District announced Thursday that a person in their 30s has died from the coronavirus in Yakima County. Health officials said the patient had several chronic health conditions.

This marks the second coronavirus-linked death in Yakima County.

“We know that those who are over 60 years old, pregnant, or have underlying health conditions are part of the high-risk group for COVID-19 infection. However, it is important to keep in mind that COVID-19 can spread rapidly among those outside of this high-risk group as well, including spread from individuals who may not be showing any symptoms,” said Dr. Teresa Everson, Health Officer of the Yakima Health District.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 66 known cases of the virus in Yakima County. Of those cases, three patients are hospitalized.

Everson said people should be acting as if they already have the virus in order to prevent it from spreading.

