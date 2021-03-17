A pleasant and sunny St. Patrick’s Day -Kristin
Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
Waking up to a cold start out the door with temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s. Back to plenty of sunshine today with a nice warm-up into the low 60’s this afternoon.
A cold front will move through the area Thursday bringing our next rain chance. It will be a dry start Thursday with spotty rain showers, even a thunderstorm possible by afternoon into the evening. Winds will pick up just a bit with the passage of the front between 15 to 25 MPH. Thursday will be our warmest day in the upper 60’s.
A lot more dry time back Friday with only a slight chance of a stray shower. A better rain chance by Friday night. Spring arrives on Saturday early in the morning at 2:37AM. And we will be back to plenty of sunshine over the weekend with cooler temperatures in the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.