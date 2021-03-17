A pleasant and sunny St. Patrick’s Day -Kristin

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Waking up to a cold start out the door with temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s. Back to plenty of sunshine today with a nice warm-up into the low 60’s this afternoon.

A cold front will move through the area Thursday bringing our next rain chance. It will be a dry start Thursday with spotty rain showers, even a thunderstorm possible by afternoon into the evening. Winds will pick up just a bit with the passage of the front between 15 to 25 MPH. Thursday will be our warmest day in the upper 60’s.

A lot more dry time back Friday with only a slight chance of a stray shower. A better rain chance by Friday night. Spring arrives on Saturday early in the morning at 2:37AM. And we will be back to plenty of sunshine over the weekend with cooler temperatures in the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees.