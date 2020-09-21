A pleasant start to the week! -Kristin

Happy Monday!

Many folks enjoyed time outdoors this weekend after the smoke finally moved out! It’s a bit of a cool start with temperatures down into the upper 40’s and low 50’s. We will see a mixture of sunshine and a few clouds today. Afternoon temperatures will climb to around average in the low 80’s.

The first day of Fall arrives Tuesday at 6:30AM! After a sunny start to the day, look for increasing afternoon clouds with highs in the upper 70’s. Rain showers are expected to develop on Wednesday with most areas dodging wet weather by afternoon. We will keep a few rain showers around both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be cooler by the end of the week with highs near 70 Thursday and only in the upper 60’s Friday. Back to drier weather over the weekend with temperatures back into the 70’s.