A pleasant Thursday; heating up again this weekend -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

It’s a refreshing start this morning with temperatures down into the 40’s and 50’s! We will see nothing but a blue sky today with light wind and pleasant afternoon temperatures in the upper 80’s.

Temperatures will start to climb again this upcoming weekend. Look for highs in the low 90’s Friday, upper 90’s Saturday and near 100 degrees Sunday.

Next week, we will see a quiet start to the week with highs staying in the upper 90’s.