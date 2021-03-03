A pleasant Wednesday; end of week rain chance -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

It has been a quiet and sunny start to March so far, and we are going to continue to see sunshine today! Starting off chilly with many spots below freezing, so make sure to dress warm. With the sunshine out all day long, look for a nice warm-up in the low 60’s.

Another pleasant day is expected on Thursday with more sunshine and low 60’s. Our next system will slowly move in Thursday night into Friday with more clouds and a slight chance of a stray shower. Our winds will also pick-up with gusts at times 20 to 30 MPH. But, it will be a warm afternoon with highs in the upper 60’s. Close to 70 in a few spots!

Drying out for most of the weekend with sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will be cooler with highs back into the upper 50’s Saturday and Sunday. Another small rain chance is possible Sunday night into Monday.