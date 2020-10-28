A pleasant Wednesday, 60’s by the end of week -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

It’s not as cold out the door this morning with temperatures in the upper 20’s and 30’s. Sunshine will return today with afternoon highs a bit warmer and around average in the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees.

The Air Stagnation Advisory continues through 11AM Friday morning for the Yakima and Kittitas Valley. Moderate to poor air quality possible in spots, so limit your time outdoors if you have any breathing or respiratory issues.

After some morning fog around the Columbia Basin and the foothills Thursday, we will be back to sunshine with highs in the low 60’s. We will get a weak system moving through on Friday which will break down the ridge and improve air quality. Winds will pick up a bit on Friday with gusts up to 25 MPH possible. Look for highs in the mid 60’s. Halloween weekend will feature more sunshine with highs in the upper 50’s. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back before heading to bed Saturday night with daylight saving time coming to an end!