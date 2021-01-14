A quiet and cooler Thursday -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

Looking much better around the Pacific Northwest with a ridge of high pressure in place today. We will enjoy more sunshine mixed with clouds at times. The wind will be lighter, but it will be cooler with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 40’s.

A weak system will move in early Friday morning bringing a slight chance of a sprinkle or light rain shower for the commute to work. Back to a little sunshine and drier weather by Friday afternoon, highs in the low 40’s.

This weekend will feature more clouds Saturday with another small rain chance early on Sunday. Saturday will be chilly in the low 40’s with highs back into the low 50’s Sunday afternoon.