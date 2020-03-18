A Richland distillery is offering vodka-based hand sanitizer to fight coronavirus

RICHLAND, Wash. — A Richland distillery is offering kits to make your own bottles of hand sanitizer from home.

Solar Spirits Distillery has distilled a special high proof vodka to include in the kits for people to make their own hand gel in response to global COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

The Richland-based distillery is selling the kits for $20. Each pack, which is made to World Health Organization guidelines, contains ingredients for customers to make 11 x 80ml bottles to help keep their hands clean. Each Solar Spirits Vodka Hand Gel Kit contains:

750ml bottle of specially distilled Solar Spirits Hand Gel Kit Vodka (95% abv/190 proof)

1 bottle of glycerin, hydrogen peroxide and water mix

World Health Organization Guidance for making Handrub Formulation

“Keeping our hands clean is a key factor in the national fight against the spread of the coronavirus,” said Dr. Jim Batdorf, Head Distiller at Solar Spirits. “With our background in science and engineering we wanted to do our part in the fight against the epidemic and ensure people have access to products to help keep themselves healthy.”

There is a limit of one kit per person. More kits are being produced each day. Customers can order online at solarspirits.com or call 509-371-1622 for curbside pickup.

Customers that don’t want a whole kit can stop by at 2409 Robertson Dr and receive an 80ml bottle of Solar Spirits Vodka Hand Gel for free, one per person while supplies last.

