A shower, thunderstorm chance Monday -Kristin

Happy Monday!

Starting off mainly dry around the area this morning with sunshine and clouds. An upper level low centered just off the coast of southern Oregon will continue to keep things a bit unsettled over the next few days. As we warm up this afternoon, we could see a few showers or even a thunderstorm. Within any thunderstorm, gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be possible. Look for highs today in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

More clouds with a spotty rain shower possible on Tuesday. We could see a stray shower lingering into Wednesday and Thursday. Turning a little cooler by the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 60’s.