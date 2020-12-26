A small shower chance possible for the weekend -Kristin

After winter weather on Christmas Day, we will gradually see improvements over the weekend. On Saturday, we could see a few chilly rain showers popping up at times. A bit warmer by afternoon with highs in the low 40’s. More sunshine back on Sunday with highs in the upper 30’s.

Next week, we will start off dry Monday into Tuesday. Our next system will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday with a wintry mix possible. Look for highs in the mid to upper 30’s to start the week.