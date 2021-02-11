A snowy Thursday, up to 6 inches of snow in spots -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

The snow is just getting started early this morning with light snow building in from the southwest. The heaviest snow is still expected into northern Oregon and in the foothills. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from noon today through 10PM Friday for the foothills, northern Blues and eastern slopes of the Cascades. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Hermiston, Boardman, and Ione during the same time frame.

Light snow showers will continue through the day from the Tri-Cities south. Light to moderate snow will be possible tonight into early Friday morning. It will also be a bit blustery today with the wind picking up at times, gusts up to 25 MPH. Look for highs this afternoon in the upper 20’s with the wind chill at times in the teens.

Here are possible snow amounts (today into Friday morning):

Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities): 1 to 3 inches

Yakima Valley: 1 to 2 inches

Foothills of the Blues: 3 to 6 inches

Hermiston/Boardman: 2 to 4 inches

Eastern slopes: 6 to 12 inches

We will see a break midday into the afternoon Friday. Our 2nd round is expected Friday night into Saturday. Right now, the majority of our area could pick-up 2 to 4 inches of additional snow. Dry during the day Sunday with our 3rd round possible late Sunday into Monday of next week. A couple more inches of snow will be posible!