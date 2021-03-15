A soggy and breezy start to the week -Kristin

Happy Monday!

Grab your umbrella out the door this morning with rain showers spilling in from the south. The Columbia Basin into the foothills of the Blues will have the best chance for wet weather. Turning drier by lunchtime into the afternoon with a few peeks of sunshine. It will be breezy today with gusts at times 20 to 30 MPH. Look for afternoon highs in the low to mid 50’s.

A ridge of high pressure will build back into the area Tuesday and Wednesday with a lot more sunshine. We will see highs in the upper 50’s Tuesday with low 60’s Wednesday. Our next rain chance is possible Thursday afternoon into the evening. Ahead of the front Thursday, we will see temperatures close to 70 degrees! A bit drier on Friday with only a slight chance for a stray shower.

Spring officially arrives this Saturday, March 20th at 2:37 AM! Saturday will feature sunshine and clouds with highs near 60 degrees. By Sunday afternoon, we could see another rain chance moving into the area.