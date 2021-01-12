A soggy and breezy Tuesday -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

Grab your umbrella out the door with spotty light rain showers moving into the area. We have a lot of wet weather to get through today, so keep your umbrella near-by! Another change today – the wind. It’s already picking up along the foothills of the Blues this morning with gusts up to 30 MPH. The majority of the area will see the wind picking up this afternoon into the evening with gusts at times up to 25 MPH. With the wind out the south today, it will be mild with temperatures in the low 50’s.

A Flood Watch continues through Wednesday with snow levels rising today to 5,000 to 6,000 feet. The rain on top of the snowpack will cause creeks and streams to rise. An Avalanche Warning is also in place for the eastern slopes of the Cascades and Stevens Pass through this afternoon.

The rain and wind will continue overnight before drying out on Wednesday. Sunshine will return with afternoon highs staying above average in the low 50’s. After a breezy start, the wind will die down by afternoon into the evening.

Quiet with more sunshine by the end of the week into the weekend. Turning colder with highs back into the low 40’s Thursday, Friday and Saturday.