A soggy Monday with rain showers possible -Kristin
10 to 15 degrees below average
Happy Monday!
Grab your umbrella out the door with steady light rain showers moving through the area. The steady rain moves out this afternoon, but keeping a spotty rain shower or two around this afternoon and evening. Temperatures today will be running 10 to 15 degrees below average! Our winds will start to pick-up again later today into tonight.
Look for a breezy Tuesday with gusts 20 to 25 MPH. A mainly dry start to the day with an isolated rain shower by afternoon. Temperatures will stay below average in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Sunshine finally returns with a nice warm-up Wednesday into the upcoming weekend! Back into the 80’s Thursday and Friday with 90’s this weekend.
The first day of summer officially arrives on Saturday at 2:44PM!