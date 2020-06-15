A soggy Monday with rain showers possible -Kristin

Happy Monday!

Grab your umbrella out the door with steady light rain showers moving through the area. The steady rain moves out this afternoon, but keeping a spotty rain shower or two around this afternoon and evening. Temperatures today will be running 10 to 15 degrees below average! Our winds will start to pick-up again later today into tonight.

Look for a breezy Tuesday with gusts 20 to 25 MPH. A mainly dry start to the day with an isolated rain shower by afternoon. Temperatures will stay below average in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Sunshine finally returns with a nice warm-up Wednesday into the upcoming weekend! Back into the 80’s Thursday and Friday with 90’s this weekend.

The first day of summer officially arrives on Saturday at 2:44PM!