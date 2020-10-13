High Wind Warning, gusts up to 60 MPH possible -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

Another frontal system will move through the PNW today bringing rain and strong winds. Grab your umbrella as you head out the door! It’s already a soggy start for many with light to moderate rain showers moving in from the west. It will turn drier this afternoon with some sunshine returning. A High Wind Warning starts at 2PM and goes until 11PM tonight. Look for sustained winds 35 to 45 MPH and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Make sure to secure or bring in those Halloween decorations! I can’t rule out downed trees and power lines with power outages possible. Winds will slowly improve overnight.

More sunshine returns on Wednesday, but still a bit breezy with winds 10 to 20 MPH. Look for afternoon highs in the upper 60’s. Quiet and sunny weather ahead by the end of the week into the weekend. A pleasant day Friday in the low 70’s before falling back into the upper 60’s Saturday and low 60’s Sunday.