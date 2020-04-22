A soggy Wednesday with rain showers developing -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

Clouds are building into the area this morning with rain showers developing from west to east. Much of the area will see scattered rain showers by late morning into the early afternoon hours. Keeping a spotty rain shower around this evening. Look for a cooler day in the low 60’s. Lighter winds today between 5 to 15 MPH. All of this is much needed rain with the majority of the area under some kind of drought conditions (severe for parts!).

A bit more sunshine returns Thursday, but can’t rule out a stray shower. And it will be breezy Thursday with winds 15 to 25 MPH. Back to plenty of sunshine Friday with highs in the low 70’s.