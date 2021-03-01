A spring-like start to March! -Kristin

Happy Monday!

After a beautiful weekend, we have more sunshine ahead for us! A bit chilly this morning with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s. We will have a nice warm-up this afternoon with highs in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

Temperatures for this first week of March will be running above average. Look for low 60’s through Thursday. Our warmest day on Friday with highs in the upper 60’s! Keeping things quiet and a little cooler over the weekend with low 60’s Saturday and upper 50’s Sunday.