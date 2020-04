Happy Wednesday!

More clouds and a few rain showers mainly along the foothills of the Blues this morning. Watching a cold front dropping in from the north with winds picking up today. Gusts at times up to 35 MPH. Look for highs today in the upper 60’s. A slight chance for a stray shower by afternoon and evening.

Back to lighter winds and sunshine by the end of the week. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70’s by Friday.