A sunny and pleasant Monday -Kristin

Happy Monday!

It’s a frigid start out the door with temperatures around the freezing mark. With plenty of sunshine today, look for a big warm-up! Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Winds today will also be much lighter between 5 to 10 MPH.

A few more clouds will move in Tuesday with our next rain chance Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We will see highs near 80 Tuesday then dropping back into the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees Wednesday. And an early look into the upcoming weekend – we could see highs in the upper 80’s both Saturday and Sunday!