A sunny and warm weekend is on the way, with hopefully less smoke for the Yakima Valley – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Friday and welcome to the weekend!

A nice weekend is ahead with highs in the mid to upper 80’s and plenty of sunshine. Sunday will be the warmest with near 90 degree temps in many of our cities. Light winds are expected as well.

The only hiccup is more smoke into the Yakima Valley. Air quality worsened today, going from Moderate to Unhealthy by early evening. More smoke will be coming this weekend with winds from the NW and SW.

Cooler next week with highs around 80 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

-Jason

