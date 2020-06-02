A sunny and warmer Tuesday! -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

A beautiful day is ahead with plenty of sunshine! With a clear sky and light winds this morning, it’s a bit cool with temperatures down into the 40’s. A big warm-up on the way this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80’s.

More quiet and sunny weather Wednesday and Thursday with highs back into the 80’s. After a dry start Friday, storm chances will go up by afternoon and evening. Keeping a few rain showers around Saturday and Sunday with cooler temperatures in the low 70’s.