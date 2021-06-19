A sunny, hot and sometimes breezy Father’s Day weekend is ahead! – Jason

Good Friday and welcome to the weekend.

A very nice Father’s Day weekend is on tap. We’ll see highs in the mid to lower 90’s all weekend with plenty of sunshine.

Winds will pick up to 10-20mph on Saturday evening, but other than that, pretty calm and sunny conditions.

We will see warmer temps in our next work week with mid to upper 90’s with more sunshine on the way.

Have a great weekend!

-Jason

