A sunny Tuesday; unsettled weather returns mid-week -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

We are briefly drying out around the Pacific Northwest today. Back to plenty of sunshine with a nice warm-up this afternoon into the upper 50’s and low 60’s. And we will see improvements to the wind with most spots back to 5 to 15 MPH.

Our next weather system will move into the area Wednesday into Thursday. Look for increasing clouds overnight with a few rain showers possible late Wednesday morning into the afternoon. And with the rain, we will also see the wind returning with gusts at times 25 to 35 MPH. We will keep a slight chance for a rain shower Thursday morning from the Tri-Cities into the foothills of the Blues.

Back to plenty of sunshine Friday into the upcoming weekend! And we will see a nice warm-up with above average temperatures. Look for highs in the low to mid 60’s Friday. And in the upper 60’s, close to 70 degrees Saturday and Sunday. It might be a bit breezy this weekend with gusts at times up to 25 MPH.