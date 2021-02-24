A sunny Wednesday; wind returns end of week -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

Getting ready for a beautiful day ahead with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds! Starting off in the 30’s this morning, but looking for afternoon highs in the upper 40’s.

Our next weather system will impact the Pacific Northwest overnight into Thursday. Locally, we could see rain showers with a wintry mix at times after midnight tonight into early Thursday morning. The wet weather won’t last long with drier weather returning lunchtime into the afternoon. The wind will also return with wind gusts 30 to 40 MPH. Look for highs in the upper 40’s and low 50’s.

And look for a brief break from snow in the mountains today – a good day to travel! Winter weather returns tonight and will last through Friday with snow levels dropping to 1500-2500 feet. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for the Cascades and eastern slopes late tonight through Friday evening. The eastern slopes, above 3000 feet, could see 12 to 24 inches of snow. The Cascades, above 2000 feet, could pick up 18 to 30 inches of snow. Check pass reports Thursday and Friday if traveling.

Friday, the wind will stick around with a slight chance for a few rain showers. The wind will die down just in time for the weekend with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. And temperatures will climb near average in the low 50’s.