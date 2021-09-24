Celebrating Fall 2021 with Tri-Cities coffee shops

A new season brings a new menu to many local coffee shops around the region.

by Briana Bermensolo

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Local coffee shops from the Tri-Cities helped the Good Morning Northwest team celebrate the start of Autumn 2021!

It all started with Starbucks when they created the Pumpkin Spice Latte 18 years ago. From then on, companies began creating drinks and putting a twist on their own fall-flavored beverages. On Good Morning Northwest Anchor Amanda Mason and Chief Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo tasted some local lattes and rated them cozy or spicy.

Thank you, Starbucks, Roasters, Indaba Coffee, Traveler Espresso, and Human Bean, for offering caffeinated options with hints of pumpkin, maple, and white chocolate, to name a few.

TASTING THE FALL MENU AT STARBUCKS:

For more information on fall menus, hours and locations, visit Starbucks Coffee Company. A special thank you to the team at Starbucks located at 4008 W 27th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99337.

TASTING THE FALL FAVORITES AT ROASTERS, INDABA COFFEE, TRAVELER ESPRESSO, AND THE HUMAN BEAN:

Learn more about the fall menus, hours and locations at featured local coffee shops in the Tri-Cities:

If you or your local company would like Good Morning Northwest to try your holiday treats or favorites on-air, you can reach out to us at amandam@kappkvew.com.

