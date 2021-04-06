A terrific Tuesday; gusty winds return mid-week -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

We are gearing up for another sunny day with a nice warm-up! Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees.

A disturbance will move through the Pacific Northwest Wednesday with increasing clouds locally and turning breezy. Wind gusts by afternoon into the evening will gust at times 25 to 35 MPH. Look for highs Wednesday in the mid to upper 60’s. Snow levels with this system will be primarily above 3000 feet. The wind will stay a bit breezy on Thursday with gusts around 25 MPH. And it will be a cooler day with highs back into the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend with another wind chance on Saturday. And we will see slightly below average temperatures in the upper 50’s and low 60’s Saturday and Sunday.